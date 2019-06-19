Zach Galifianakis Reveals He Stole Justin Bieber’s Underwear and Wore It!

Zach Galifianakis and Justin Bieber have shared more than just laughs!

The 49-year-old “Baskets” actor revealed to David Letterman on the Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” that he once stole Bieber’s undergarments – and then put them on!

After filming an episode of Zach’s talk show, “Between Two Ferns” in 2013, the “Hangover” star found himself changing clothes in Justin’s trailer before a show he was planning to attend that night.

“We had a trailer for the guests and he was done with his,” Zach said. “I didn’t have any underwear. I didn’t bring any underwear, I brought pants and a shirt, but I forgot to bring extra underwear. I can’t wear this underwear.”

“So, I see a pair of underwear in the corner,” he continued, with David chiming in, “Assuming it belongs to Mr. Bieber.”

“The fact that it was his probably was more interesting,” Zach replied. “I put them on. Then I started to think about it. A lot of levels, it’s wrong.”

The North Carolina native went on to explain that he had saved the undergarments for “years,” planning to hand them down to his niece one day!

“So, we walk up to my bedroom, my sister and my niece,” Zach recalled about the awkward moment. “And I go, ‘I’ve been saving these for you.'”

Needless to say, the surprise didn’t go well.

“The look on my niece’s face,” Zach laughed. “She did not. Accept it, she was not into it at all, which I’m glad that she wasn’t.”

Maybe he could try eBay?