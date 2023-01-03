Justin Long Pens Sweet Tribute for Girlfriend Kate Bosworth’s 40th Birthday

Justin Long is celebrating his girlfriend Kate Bosworth is a heartfelt way for her 40th birthday.

On Monday, the actor penned a lengthy post on Instagram declaring his favorite things about her, which he shared alongside a slideshow of images of her and the couple together.

“She is 40! 🥳💛🎂 She is also the best part of my day, everyday – even when we’re not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone,” he wrote.

Justin continued, “She thanks everyone – even when she’s suffering, she’s kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease.”

But his post didn’t stop there, “She has the best softest lips I’ve ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I’ve ever known. She’s fiercely committed to the truth. She’s so fun to work with. She’s the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better – all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food.”

The couple have been reportedly dating since 2020 but they were first spotted together last April when they were seen embracing in a passionate kiss on the beach during their vacation in Hawaii. The two traveled to the island of Kauai for the star-studded wedding of former InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown. Australian actress Bella Heathcote shared some snaps from the nuptials, including a sweet pic of Kate and Justin smiling alongside Rose Byrne.

