JWoww Wishes Her Son Greyson A Happy Birthday In A Sweet Tribute Commending His Speech Progress

JWoww is happy to report that her son Greyson has made a lot of progress in his speech development as he celebrates his 3rd birthday.

The “Jersey Shore” alum, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet birthday tribute to her son that has struggled with developmental problems his whole life.

“This past year flew by so fast. I had you start early intervention 2 days after your second birthday. You didn’t know your name, you didn’t know how to say mommy,” she wrote. “As you turn three, you know countless words, call me mommy 10394 times a day and your smile has grown 10x. To my perfect son, happy birthday.”

Last summer, JWoww revealed that she and her ex Roger Mathew‘s son was undergoing treatment to overcome a speech delay.

In November she said that Greyson had been diagnosed with autism, which can cause communication issues.

Since his diagnoses, JWoww has shared videos of her son talking and learning reading and writing skills.

Her ex Roger shared a birthday tribute on his Instagram that showed Greyson opening birthday presents and talking.

Happy Birthday Greyson Valor Mathews AKA Bubby Badass,” Roger wrote. “Life is forever changing and unpredictable but Moms and Dad’s love for you and your sister is constant and unwavering forever.”