JWoww Wishes Her Son Greyson A Happy Birthday In A Sweet Tribute Commending His Speech Progress

JWoww is happy to report that her son Greyson has made a lot of progress in his speech development as he celebrates his 3rd birthday.
The “Jersey Shore” alum, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet birthday tribute to her son that has struggled with developmental problems his whole life.
“This past year flew by so fast. I had you start early intervention 2 days after your second birthday. You didn’t know your name, you didn’t know how to say mommy,” she wrote. “As you turn three, you know countless words, call me mommy 10394 times a day and your smile has grown 10x. To my perfect son, happy birthday.”
When you were first born, you needed to stay in the hospital a few extra days… I got to stay with you and spend Mother’s Day by your side. The perfect son from day one, so delicate and sweet. I cant even picture life before you because you and your sister complete me. You slept on my chest until you were a year old because it was the only way I could calm your chronic cough… yet, I needed that more than you needed me because hearing your breath every night calmed me. now I wake up with your arm across my face or your butt on my head. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Today you turn 3. This past year flew by so fast. I had you start early intervention 2 days after your second birthday. You didn’t know your name, you didn’t know how to say mommy… as you turn three, you know countless words, call me mommy 10394 times a day and your smile has grown 10x. To my perfect son, happy birthday… I’ll continue to hold you every night until my last breath.
Last summer, JWoww revealed that she and her ex Roger Mathew‘s son was undergoing treatment to overcome a speech delay.
In November she said that Greyson had been diagnosed with autism, which can cause communication issues.
Since his diagnoses, JWoww has shared videos of her son talking and learning reading and writing skills.
Her ex Roger shared a birthday tribute on his Instagram that showed Greyson opening birthday presents and talking.
Happy Birthday Greyson Valor Mathews AKA Bubby Badass,” Roger wrote. “Life is forever changing and unpredictable but Moms and Dad’s love for you and your sister is constant and unwavering forever.”
