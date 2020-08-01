Kacey Musgraves Wishes Estranged Husband Ruston Kelly A Happy Birthday: ‘I’m In Your Corner’

Kacey Musgraves is sending some sweet birthday wishes Ruston Kelly’s way.

The “Lonely Weekend” songstress shared a celebratory note for her estranged husband on his 32nd birthday on July 31.

“Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly,” she wrote atop a black-and-white photo of the singer-songwriter gazing at a city skyline. “Happy Birthday! I’m in your corner.”

Kacey also posted a present emoji and a heart on Ruston’s Instagram post ringing in his new year.

“32 YEARS ALIVE THANKFUL AND LUCKY,” he captioned the shot.

The “Jericho” singer echoed those sentiments of gratitude in a longer message on his Instagram Story.

“32 today. Grateful and lucky. Keep getting back up. LFG,” he wrote underneath a drawing with the words, “Chapter Seven: The King Returns Triumphant.”

Ruston’s birthday comes less than a month after he and Kacey revealed they were parting ways after two years of marriage.

The country music couple announced their decision “with heavy but hopeful hearts” in a joint statement to The Associated Press.

“These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased,” the statement read in part.

“We’ve made this painful decision together – a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can,” it continued. “It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Kacey Musgraves: The Country Queen We Can’t Help But To Stan! View Gallery

Kacey and Ruston tied the knot in 2017, less than two years after they first met at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Café.

Kacey went on to win Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards for “Golden Hour,” and many songs on the album were inspired by her love with Ruston.

“That whole time period was a big opening of heart for me,” she previously told Glamour of their early relationship. “I started to see the world in a more fond, pretty light. After meeting this person who really allows me to just be myself, not have to walk on eggshells for any reason, songs started pouring out.”

WATCH: Julianne Hough, Brian Austin Green & More Celebrity Divorces & Splits Amid Quarantine

