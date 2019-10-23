Kaitlynn Carter Says She’s ‘Been Through Some S***’ After Fan Comments On Her Weight

Kaitlynn Carter is not holding back. The 31-year-old beauty let a fan know she’s been through the ringer recently after the fan mentioned she appeared “too thin.”

View this post on Instagram in real life 💦 A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on Oct 22, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT



Earlier this week, Kaitlynn posted two selfies lounging by a pool in a bright pink bikini. Many comments complimented her appearance, but one fan seemed concerned.

“Oh kaitlyn u look too thin r u ok,” the fan asked. “You are so beautiful hope all is ok it was nice to see you healthy for a bit,” they continued.

Kaitlynn took to Instagram to respond directly to the comment. “I mean I been through some s*** lately LOL,” she wrote.

She most certainly has! Last year Kaitlynn made her TV debut on the reboot of “The Hills” with then-husband Brody Jenner. The duo’s seemingly strained relationship was scrutinized during the season, and the couple announced they were going their separate ways in August of this year.

In the following weeks, Kaitlynn has been witness to a whirlwind of relationships. Within days of the announcement that she and Brody had split, Kaitlynn and Miley Cyrus were spotted kissing in Italy.

After the news broke, Kaitlynn posted photos of their travels together. But their relationship ended soon after they returned to the United States, with sources telling People that Miley ended the relationship because she did not want a serious relationship.

Shortly after, reports came out that Kaitlynn’s ex-husband Brody had moved on with new girlfriend Josie Canseco. Since then, the two posted romantic photos of them while on vacation together in Montana.

And contrary to reports that Miley wasn’t looking for anything serious, she seems pretty committed to her relationship with Cody Simpson! The two have been hot and heavy on social media the past few weeks, with Cody even releasing a song he wrote for and about Miley.

Though she’s been through a lot over the last year, seems like Kaitlynn has kept her humor!