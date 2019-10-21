Miley Cyrus Loves This Fan’s Hilarious Version Of ‘Mother’s Daughter’ Post-Surgery: ‘Turn The F*** Up’

Miley Cyrus has nothing but support for her fans! The singer reacted to a video posted to a Miley Cyrus Instagram fan account of a young woman post-wisdom teeth removal.

The fan, who appeared to be recovering from surgery with a face wrapped in gauze and icepacks, tells someone off-camera that she wants to give Miley Cyrus a hug. “I love her,” the fan moans through a mouthful of cotton. When her off-camera friend says that Miley would want her to rest, the fan disagrees.

“She’d want me to turn up at one of her concerts,” the fan says in the video before jumping into a rendition of Miley’s hit song “Mother’s Daughter.”

And it turns out, Miley agreed! The pop star reposted the video to her own account along with some encouraging words for her recovering fan.

“You are absolutely right,” Miley wrote in her caption. “I would / and do want you without a doubt 100% to turn the f*** up,” she continued.

And then the singer extended an invitation most of us can only dream of. “When I have a concert, you are there and singing Mothers (sic) Daughter with me.”

What a great way to recover from surgery!