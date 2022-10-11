Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has a bun in the oven!

“The Flight Attendant” star revealed on Instagram that she and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together – a baby girl!

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey !!!” she captioned the post.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum shared a series of sweet photos in the post, including one where her man holds up a baby onesie that reads, “love my daddy.”

Kaley and Tom made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2022, as they stepped out as “The Flight Attendant” Executive Producer Greg Berlanti was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Months later in September, she gushed to Access Hollywood about her love saying that he helped her though “the worst year” of her life.

Prior to Tom, Kaley was married to Karl Cook. The pair split in September 2021 after three years of marriage. She was also previously married to Ryan Sweeting.

— Stephanie Swaim