Kanye West Apologizes To Wife Kim Kardashian In Heartfelt Tweet: ‘Please Forgive Me’

Kanye West is asking Kim Kardashian for forgiveness amid a turbulent personal time.

The rapper tweeted a heartfelt apology to his wife of six years on Saturday, days after he shared now-deleted claims that she and mom Kris Jenner had tried to “lock [him] up” and another post in which he said he had been trying to divorce the beauty mogul since 2018.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he wrote. “To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Though Kanye didn’t specify the motivation behind his mea culpa, his previous tweets also followed an emotional presidential campaign rally in South Carolina in which he broke down in tears and shared that he and Kim had discussed abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North.

Though subsequent reports claimed that split proceedings had been underway between the couple for weeks, a source with knowledge of the situation told Access Hollywood that the notion of Kim and Kanye parting is simply “untrue.”

Earlier this week, the mom of four spoke out in a lengthy and personal statement about Kanye’s bipolar condition and asked fans for compassion and understanding during what’s been a significant challenge for the couple and their family. The mom of four called her hip-hop icon husband “brilliant but complicated” and noted the delicate balance required when trying to do what’s best.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she wrote in part.

Kim had never publicly acknowledged Kanye’s mental health journey before, but he’s previously shared about his experience in multiple interviews, telling Charlamagne The God in 2018 that he was in “a stronger place” after experiencing “a breakthrough” in treatment two years earlier.

He got even more candid about his diagnosis on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” last year and described what he felt when he had an “episode.”

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything … Everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things. You have this moment you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone,” Kanye said at the time.

