Kanye West Tweets About Divorcing Kim Kardashian As Mental Health Concerns Grow

Kanye West is facing growing concerns for his mental health after the rapper shared and then deleted another series of late-night tweets.

In one of the more shocking messages, the 43-year-old claimed he has been seeking a divorce from wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye deleted the tweet just minutes after it was shared.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf (sic) for ‘prison reform,’” one tweet read in part, according to screenshots taken by Access Hollywood. The tweet was an apparent reference to Kim’s crusade for justice reform, which led her to meet rapper Meek Mill in 2018. The two spoke at the Inaugural Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles the same year, and Mill later praised Kardashian for her work on the cause.

WATCH MORE: Kanye West Shocking Stances On Abortion, Slavery, Religion At Campaign Rally

“Kim is a friend of mine. We always talk about everything that’s going on in the system and I think she’s done a lot of good work,” the “Going Bad” singer told Access Hollywood in 2019. “She’s done more work than other people who have platforms who might even came from that situation. So big ups to her and big ups to everybody who’s working for a better cause. Not even just for reform.”

But the nature of Kim and Meek’s apparent meeting at the Waldorf, which Kanye referenced in his tweet, still isn’t clear.

The “I Love It” singer also went on to bash his mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a series of since-deleted tweets after he revealed she tried to “51/50” him, a seeming reference to being involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility.

“Kris I’m in Cody if your (sic) not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots,” one tweet read in part. Kanye later called his mother-in-law “Kris Jong-Un” in a separate tweet. The musician’s tweets referencing his wife and family have since been deleted.

All that remains on the rapper’s feed are announcements for his upcoming album, which he plans to drop Friday July 24. Kanye also kept up the final message from his late-night tweet storm which reads, “Says the future president.”

Says the future president — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

The musician’s latest Twitter spree comes on the heels of several other since-deleted rants, as well as an explosive campaign rally the rapper held in South Carolina on Sunday. Kanye’s revelations have sparked concern from fans and friends alike, with Dave Chappelle flying in to the rapper’s Wyoming ranch for a check-in.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kanye has been open about his mental health journey in the past. He was hospitalized in 2016 for treatment, which he later opened up about in a 2018 interview on Charlamagne Tha God’s podcast, “We Got Love.”

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was, after the breakdown — or I like to say the breakthrough,” he said at the time.

In 2018, the “Fade” rapper revealed in the lyrics and album art for his album “Ye” that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

WATCH MORE: Kim Kardashian Is Furious Over Kanye West’s Private Family Revelations At Campaign Rally (Report)

He got even more candid about his diagnosis on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” in 2019 – and even described to the former late night host what he felt when he had an “episode.”

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything … Everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things. You have this moment you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone.”