Kanye West Cries Hysterically Discussing Abortion At Campaign Rally: ‘I Almost Killed My Daughter!’

Kanye West’s presidential campaign is apparently going forward.

Though it was rumored that he had already dropped out of 2020 presidential race, the Grammy-winning rapper held his first campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, July 19.

At one point during the unpredictable event, the musician got emotional onstage as he discussed his parents, Ray and Donda West. “My mom saved my life!” he said emphatically. “My dad wanted to abort me! My mom saved my life! There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy…”

The Yeezy founder subsequently began to cry hysterically as he shared that he and wife Kim Kardashian West almost had an abortion. He broke down into tears while yelling repeatedly, “I almost killed my daughter!” In response to the revelation, the stunned crowd offered applause and positive affirmations in an attempt to calm him down.

However, West was also met with groans from the audience following his controversial statement, “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other White people.”

The 43-year-old clothing designer took to Twitter on July 4 to announce his surprise plans to run for president. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted at the time. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

He later opened up about his plans for the White House, telling Forbes magazine, “God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time. You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy.”

He continued, “Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians — you go on tour, you put out all these albums, and you look up and you don’t have any money in your account. It can drive you crazy, through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn’t the time. Now it’s time. And we’re not going crazy, we’re going Yeezy, it’s a whole ‘notha level now. N-O-T-H-A.”

