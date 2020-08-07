Kanye West Dances With North In The Street: See The Cute Father-Daughter Moment!

Kanye West might be even more excited for the weekend than we are!

The music superstar shared his Friday enthusiasm with a festive Twitter video featuring a special guest – daughter North, who danced alongside her famous dad in an impromptu roadside routine. Kanye and his 7-year-old were pictured riding in a slow-moving golf cart together when the smiling dad suddenly hopped out to boogie on the street. He appeared to be having so much fun that North soon followed suit and showed off a few moves of her own!

“It’s FRI-YE-YE,” Kanye captioned the clip, which generated 1.6 million views in less than two hours. A voice speculated to be Kim Kardashian West can be heard laughing and cheering in the background.

Many followers replied with support for the cute moment, while others expressed curiosity about the hip-hop mogul’s upcoming music. Kanye had previously announced the release of his next LP “DONDA,” named after his late mother, but as of his latest post the album had yet to drop.

Ye and North’s exact location was unclear, but the “Jesus Is King” rapper had been spending time at his Wyoming ranch in recent weeks amid continued conversation surrounding his mental health. Photos obtained by TMZ earlier this week showed Kanye and 4-year-old son Saint on a private jet, but the famous family’s current location hasn’t been confirmed.

Last month, a source close to the situation told Access Hollywood that divorce reports surrounding Kanye and Kim were “untrue,” and the rapper later tweeted an apology to his longtime love for “going public with something that was a private matter.”

“To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” he wrote.

Though the 43-year-old didn’t specify the motivation behind his mea culpa, the post followed an emotional presidential campaign rally in South Carolina in which he broke down in tears and shared that he and Kim had discussed abortion when she was pregnant with North.

The beauty mogul later spoke out in a lengthy and personal statement about Kanye’s bipolar condition, calling her husband “brilliant, but complicated” and asking fans for compassion during what’s been a turbulent time.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she wrote in part.

Kim had never publicly acknowledged Kanye’s mental health journey before, but he’s previously shared about his experience in multiple interviews, telling Charlamagne The God in 2018 that he was in “a stronger place” after experiencing “a breakthrough” in treatment two years earlier.

It’s nice to see Kanye in such good spirits again!

