Kim Kardashian Visits Kanye West In Wyoming Following Rapper’s Public Apology (Report)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly reunited in Wyoming amid growing concerns for his mental health.

The KKW Beauty mogul flew to Cody, Wyoming, on July 27 after weeks apart, TMZ reports. In photos obtained by the outlet, the pair sat in a car outside of a local Wendy’s.

Kim and Kanye’s outing comes one week after the “Wash Us In The Blood” artist began tweeting since-deleted claims about Kim and Kris Jenner, including the allegation that they had tried to “lock [him] up.” (Access Hollywood has reached out to Kim, Kris and Kanye for comment.)

In another since-deleted tweet shared two days later, Kanye claimed that he had been “trying to get divorced” since 2018. Following his tweet, multiple reports broke that the couple was considering a split, but a source with knowledge of the situation tells Access that talk of a separation is “untrue.”

Kim took to Instagram late last week to share that Kanye’s bipolar diagnosis was very painful for those around him, and in many cases, because he is an adult, they aren’t always able to get him the care he needs.

Kanye’s concerning Twitter sprees follow his headline-making presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. During the emotional rally, he broke down in tears and shared that he and Kim had discussed abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, now-7-year-old North.

On July 25, Kanye shared a heartfelt apology to his wife.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he wrote. “To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Kim isn’t the only famous face that’s visited Kanye in Wyoming in the wake of his rally and Twitter sprees. Dave Chappelle was one of first to stop by, and Kanye shared a video of their meet-up online.

“Thank you Dave for hopping on a jet to come see me doing well. Dave you are a god send [sic] and a true friend all love,” he tweeted, adding a dove emoji.

Kanye also shared a photo of Justin Bieber chatting with pal Damon Dash at his ranch.

“DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” he wrote.

