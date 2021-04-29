Kanye West Still Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West is still wearing his wedding band!

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February and hasn’t been spotted wearing her wedding ring since December, but Kanye appears to be still rocking the bling.

The 43-year-old was spotted on Wednesday clearly wearing his wedding ring on his left hand in a photo that DJ Khaled posted on Instagram during his surprise visit.

“TRUE STORY: KANYE STOPPED BY MY HOUSE AT 8 AM THE OTHER DAY! I DIDNT KNOW HE WAS COMING!” DJ Khaled captioned the photo. “And we listened to #KHALEDKHALED. You know when you get this expression that it’s sounding AMAZING! this album GODS HANDS IS ALL OVER IT,” he continued.

DJ Khaled also shared a video from the listening session. “He played me his music and I played him #KHALEDKHALED,” he wrote. “He also ask my chef @chefmelissazuniga for some eggs and ketchup. TRUE STORY !”

Kim and Kanye share four children together, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint and their split comes after seven years of marriage.

The couple spent most of 2020 apart, with Kanye decamping to their Wyoming ranch while Kim stayed behind at their Los Angeles home with their kids.

The divorce news follows a turbulent Summer and Fall, following Kanye’s announcement in July that he was planning to run for president of the United States, which also led to several long Twitter rants throughout the summer where he blamed the reality family for being controlling and said that he’d been “trying to divorce Kim.”



In March, Caitlyn Jenner revealed that fans of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” may learn more about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split in the hit reality series’ final season.

“I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best. But, as far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine,” she said of their breakup. “And I think you might learn some things in the final episode, I wouldn’t be surprised – although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting.”