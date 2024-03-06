Karol G Dishes On Being Named Billboard’s Women Of The Year: ‘It’s Crazy!’

Karol G is feeling blessed!

The Colombian superstar is Billboard’s Woman of the Year and told Access Hollywood she is grateful to be in a room filled with so many people she admires.

“First of all, I’m having so much fun,” she told Access at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards. “I’m seeing a lot of girls that I admire, and I respect so I’m super happy and I feel so proud to be here and to have the honor. To be the first Latina to be Women of the Year, oh my God it’s crazy!”

From Karol G to Kylie Minogue, and Victoria Monet, women have been dominating the music industry and Wednesday night’s award show highlighted women from all walks of life.

“It’s cool to be in the same room with women who are from all different walks of life,” presenter Lainey Wilson told Access Hollywood. “Women who work hard, who are just paving their own way. Go against the grain. It’s a cool feeling to be here every time.”

One of the women who is getting honored is Kylie Minogue! The Australian singer is getting the Icon award, which she admits is “kind of dumbstruck” but she is still “amazed but also very proud.”

“I am always thinking about what’s next or what I could have done better. There’s a lot of calculating going on so to have a night like tonight where I to allow myself to take a breath and just go I’ did that and it’s cool,'” she told Access.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards was filmed on March 6 in Los Angeles but can be streamed on March 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on billboardwomeninmusic.com.