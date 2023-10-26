Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll & More 2023 CMA Awards Performers Announced

The 2023 CMA Awards are already an A-list affair!

Country music’s biggest night has unveiled the first leg of its star-studded performers’ lineup for this year’s show. According to a press release, industry veterans Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town will be taking the stage, along with breakout artists including Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, K. Michelle and more.

Per the CMA, Jelly Roll is set to open the evening with his song “Need a Favor,” while fans can look forward to a medley of Luke’s biggest hits as he celebrates his 30th No. 1 single.

Lainey, meanwhile, has the most nominations of the night and will deliver a live rendition of her track “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” and Chris is on deck to perform his new single “White Horse.”

And that’s just the beginning! Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks, Access Hollywood has learned.

Hosted by Luke and Peyton Manning, the 57th Annual CMA Awards airs live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on ABC.