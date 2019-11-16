Kate Beckinsale Found A Hilarious Way To Shut Down Jamie Foxx Dating Rumors

Kate Beckinsale is setting the record straight about her love life – and doing so with her signature sharp wit!

“The Widow” star had fun mingling at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter’s joint Golden Globe Ambassadors bash in West Hollywood on Nov. 14.

At one point, she posed for a photo with Jamie Foxx, which quickly sparked rumors that the two were an item.

The next morning, Kate addressed the chatter head-on in a cheeky Instagram post.

“Lads night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck,” she wrote. “I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them. Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true, I’ve got a hell of a problem.”

While Kate’s night out wasn’t a romantic one, she did appear to have a lot of fun. In another Instagram dispatch from her evening, the British beauty and her pal Jonathan Voluck made silly faces for the camera while grooving along to a disco bop in the car.

Kate’s fun night comes less than two weeks after news broke that she and estranged husband Len Wiseman had finalized their divorce. The pair separated back in 2015 after 11 years of marriage, and the “Underworld” director officially filed for divorce in October 2016.

Amid her divorce, Kate sparked a brief romance with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, Jamie is coming off a high-profile relationship of his own. The “Just Mercy” actor has been rumored to be dating 26-year-old model Dana Caprio following his quiet split with longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes.