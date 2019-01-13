Kate Hudson is a working mama!

The 39-year-old star shared a sweet photo of herself on Saturday breastfeeding her 3-month-old daughter Rani Rose in between work. Kate is clad in an all pink ensemble and little Rani is matching her. In the sweet snap, Kate is looking serenely at the camera while little Rani Rose gets some nourishment.

Kate captioned the snap, “When you’re working but babies gotta eat.”

Kate welcomed her daughter on Oct. 2 and it’s her first baby with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 32. Kate told Access in an exclusive interview on Thursday that having a baby girl has been the sweetest blessing, especially since she’s always had boys. Kate is also mom to 15-year-old Ryder (her son with The Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson) and 7-year-old Bingham (her son with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy).

“It’s really cute to see them with her,” she gushed. “They can’t stand how cute she is. It’s completely different than when Ryder had his brother. [He] was like, “When can he play? When can he do things?’ They want to teach [them] everything they know.”

“Then, a little girl comes in and they’re just like, ‘Oooh!'” Kate gasped, imitating her sons’ smitten reactions. “It’s like having an little ornament.”

Before Rani arrived, Kate was the only woman in the house. Now that she’s added a baby girl to the mix, she’s already noticed a shift at home.

“It’s really amazing to watch how her energy coming in is sort of calming the boys – until they get outside,” she laughed to Access.

And it sounds like Danny and Kate still have more babies on the brain!

“I think that Danny is going to want a boy of his own for sure,” the athleisure mogul grinned. “Granted, he’s inherited two boys – and it’s a lot in the house. But he comes from three boys. So I think that, yeah. We’ll see.”