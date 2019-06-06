Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Epic Spray Tan Fail!

This feels like a “Bride Wars” moment in reverse, tbh.

On Thursday, Kate Hudson took to Instagram to share her serious spray tan fail in a set of white pajamas.

“Note to self (because most people would know better)…Don’t wear white PJs to bed after spray tan #VacayReady,” she captioned a mirror selfie.

The “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days” star held out her white pajama shirt, displaying the orangey-bronze coloring that got all over her bedtime attire.

Of course, a few of her famous friends slid into the comments to give her grief for the major mistake.

“Such a rookie move,” Sara Foster joked, while Diplo simply said, “Lol.”

Earlier this week, Kate posted a cute (fail-free) video making banana pancakes with her 7-month-old daughter Rani and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

In the video, the Fabletics co-creator revealed that it was Rani’s “baba time” and we nearly melted.

The pancakes looked delish, Rani was adorable, and it gave us another reason to obsess over her. That is all.

