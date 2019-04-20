Kate Hudson Shares First-Ever Pic Of All Her Children Together: ‘This Is 40’

Kate Hudson is 40 and totally fabulous!

The actress, who celebrated her big 4-0 on Friday, took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie of all of her kiddos together – for the first time ever!

“My wishes came true,” Kate wrote alongside a sweet loved-up pic of her 6-month-old-daughter Rani Rose lying on her chest as her two sons Ryder Robinson, 15, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy ,7, snuggled up next to her.

Adding, “Thank you for all the love today #ThisIs40.”

Despite being a busy being a mother of three, Kate celebrated her big day with some epic activities!

Gwyneth Paltrow kicked off the birthday girl’s festivities with a yoga class and a surprise party at Alfred Coffee in Brentwood.

“Birthday yoga and a surprise for my little sister @katehudson. You radiate happiness and make everything fun. We all love you so much,” Gwyneth wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the pair smiling while donning workout clothes.

Luckily, Erin Foster documented the entire surprise bash on her Instagram Story, which shows Kate walking into the store where Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell waited in really silly hats. At one point Kate is heard saying, “You scared the s*** out of me.”

And it looks like the fun celebrations went into the night!

“Full moon rising, Good Friday, Passover, my birthday… do you know what that means? Neither do I but it sounds groovy,” Kate captioned the vid on Instagram.