Kate Mara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell’s family is growing.

The actress revealed that she’s expecting baby no. 2 with a cute Instagram post on Sunday, July 10. She shared a photo herself and Jamie walking out of a restaurant in London from June 28, where she is wearing a loose-fitting pink dress.

She captioned the post, writing, “There are three of us in this pic” and also added a heart emoji made out of hands.

Some of the couple’s famous friends shared their well wishes in the comments.

Jenna Dewan wrote, “Awwww congratulations loves!!!!” Octavia Spencer wrote, “Congratulations!!!” and Michael B. Jordan who appeared with Kate in 2015’s “Fantastic Four” commented on the post with three stars.

The couple welcomed a baby girl in May 2019. She revealed the news in an Instagram post with a photo of their little one’s teeny feet.

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago… Here are her feet,” she wrote.

Kate Mara’s motherhood joy was preceded by a devastating loss. The “Pose” actress revealed on Dr. Berlin’s “Informed Pregnancy” podcast in 2019 that she had miscarried before she and husband Jamie Bell conceived their first child together.

Jamie also shares a 5-year-old son with his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.