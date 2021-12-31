Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Loved Up Snap To Ring In 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William are royally smitten with each other!

In honor of New Year’s Eve celebrations on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a never-before-seen snap on Instagram, where they are posing in the back of their limo on their way to the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.”

The happy couple are all smiles with Kate lovingly holding onto Prince William’s hand and leaning in close. The duo were absolute fashion standouts at the premiere, with Kate wowing in a jaw-dropping gold gown, fit for a Bond girl, and William showing up in a velvet tuxedo.

But the behind-the-scenes snap also showcases their love in another light. In this snap, the duo seem relaxed and happy, which is a nice note to end the year on.

It’s been a busy and chaotic year for the royal couple, who weathered some major royal scandals including the family falling out with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Kate has been desperately trying to rekindle a relationship between her husband and his brother, after Harry left the royal family and relocated to Santa Barbara, Calif., and famously gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey where he revealed the tension that led to his and Meghan’s exit.

Harry and Meghan notably discussed the racial discrimination they felt surrounding Meghan and the birth of their first, son, Archie.

Despite the ups and downs of the year, the Cams seem to be ending the year on a high. Between this photo and their sweet family snaps for Christmas, where they showcased a trip to Jordan, the Cams seem to be ready and happy to welcome in 2022. Kate also notably played piano at the end of the year at her Westminster Abbey holiday concert, officially adding to her list of super cool qualities.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Holiday Concert At Westminster Abbey