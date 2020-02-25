Kate Middleton And Prince William Step Out For Glam ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Date Night

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought their style A-game on a rare date night!

The couple stunned while catching the Royal Foundation’s charity performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” in London on Tuesday, with Kate opting for sparkly Jimmy Choo heels that matched her blinged-out silver clutch.

The mom of three kept her signature chic sensibilities on full display with a black tweed midi dress by Eponine, but she added even more glitter to her accessories with a pair of chandelier earrings that belong to the Queen.

Kate Middleton Sparkles On Date Night With Prince William To See Dear Evan Hansen View Gallery

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton Sparkles On Date Night With Prince William To See Dear Evan Hansen

For his part, William looked dapper in a vivid blue suit and complementary tie while accompanying his wife to the Noël Coward Theatre.

The outing comes ahead of Kate and William’s scheduled three-day trip to Ireland and an anticipated reunion with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Commonwealth Day.

The Duke of Sussex has already touched down in the UK to begin his final round of duties as a senior member of the royal family, arriving in Scotland for a summit in Edinburgh scheduled later this week on behalf of his new global initiative, Travalyst.

— Erin Biglow