Kate Middleton Apologizes To 3-Year-Old Little Girl For Not Dressing Like A ‘Real Princess’

There’s no denying that Kate Middleton has an impeccable sense of fashion, but one royal fan was apparently disappointed when she saw the Duchess of Cambridge wasn’t wearing a ballgown during a day of meetings in Wales!

The cute exchange between Kate and 3-year-old Annabel Costello took place on the windy Mumbles Pier on Tuesday. As Kate and Prince William made their way past well-wishers, the royal mom made sure to pay special attention to the younger fans in the crowd.

READ: Kate Middleton Has Emotional Reunion With Former Primary School Teachers

When she came across little Annabel, her mother Rhian Costello reportedly told the Duchess that her daughter was “really excited to meet a real princess.”

Since Kate is a natural with kids, she told Annabel, “I’m sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today.” Apparently, Annabel was expecting Kate to look like Cinderella!

Instead of a ballgown, the royal mom opted for a red Zara dress under a navy Hobbs coat.

Still, Annabel was delighted to meet the real-life Princess—her mother said she gave Kate a huge hug and was “so taken” with the Duchess, according to People. “She was very, very natural and lovely and sweet with the children,” Rhian also reportedly said of Kate. “She was so lovely talking to as many people and children as possible. She said that Annabel looked cold and asked how long we’d been waiting.”

WATCH: Kate Middleton Affectionately Touches Prince William’s Arm During Royal Appearance

The royal couple had a jam-packed day of engagements in Wales. The Duke and Duchess—who lived in Wales for several years when Prince William served as an RAF search-and-rescue pilot—visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, a locally-famous ice cream shop, the Port Talbot steelworks, and Bulldogs Development Centre.