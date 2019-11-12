Kate Middleton Brings Professional Look To Visit Crisis Service Volunteers With Prince William

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton made a joint appearance to thank those who volunteer for their mental health crisis text line, Shout.

Mental health has long been a focal issue for the royals. Six months ago the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge partnered with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create a confidential crisis text hotline as part of their joint Heads Together campaign. The hotline, called Shout, allows people to contact volunteers via text message to receive confidential support with mental health issues.

According to the organization, around 600 conversations take place each day through the service, and the most frequent topics of conversation are suicide and depression.

The meeting was an opportunity for the volunteers to not only meet one of the royal couples behind the initiative, but also their colleagues. Those who volunteer their time for Shout access the network from home, and don’t typically interact with other volunteers.

Kate looked stunning in a smart jacket by Smythe that she paired with cranberry-colored trousers from Joseph. The Duchess laughed and smiled with volunteers and also accepted a beautiful bouquet of flowers during the ceremony.

The royals’ visit comes as the organization released a new PSA encouraging more people to use the texting service. The organization now has 1,500 active crisis volunteers, and say they have more in training each week.

Shout is a partner of the American-based Crisis Text Line.