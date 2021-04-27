Kate Middleton Gets Casual In Recycled Jacket and Leather Boots To Visit Farm With Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William are embracing the great outdoors.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Manor Farm in County Durham on Tuesday where the couple had a chance visit a family of farmers and even took turns getting behind the wheel of a tractor.

It was the royals first joint appearance outside of London since December. Kate was also photographed petting a lamb alongside a little girl on the farm. The couple spoke with staff and volunteers about how their business is coping amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



Kate looked casual for their farm visit sporting a navy green jacket paired with some additional recycled pieces that she’s been spotted wearing over the years. The Duchess of Cambridge wore her brown leather boots that she has had for the last 17 years and her Brora sweater.

Kate was first photographed wearing the same leather books at the Game Fair at Blenheim Palace in August 2004, right after news surfaced that she was in a relationship with Prince William.

The couple looked to be enjoying themselves for the visit as they shared laughs together.

Kate and William’s royal engagement comes just two days ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary.



