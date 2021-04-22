Kate Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth On Her 95th Birthday With Subtle Move!

Kate Middleton may not have been with Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday, but she still gave a subtle nod to the monarch.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings, which she borrowed from the Queen, when she stepped out to the 282 Squadron Air Training Corps in East London with Prince William on Wednesday. The beautiful accessories were first worn by Queen Elizabeth in 1977 when she celebrated her silver jubilee.

Kate and Wills’ outing on Wednesday was also a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who served as Air Commander-In-Chief to the Air Cadets for 63 years until he passed his military patronage to Kate in 2015.

During their trip, the royal couple learned about how the Air Cadets are helping young people gain vital life skills. They also spoke to people who are preparing for the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, a youth development program headed by Prince Philip until his passing earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who both wore black during their outing since they are still in mourning, ended their outing on a sentimental note, with a three Cheers Salute to honor Prince Philip.

The Queen’s husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, passed away on April 9 at age 99. He was laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

During his funeral, Kate also wore sentimental jewelry, donning the so-called Japanese Pearl Choker that was on loan from Queen Elizabeth.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The striking piece of jewelry was once worn by Princess Diana in 1982, but it was originally fashioned for the Queen.

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) at Westminster Pier ready to greet Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands as she arrives on her state visit, London, 16th November 1982. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The four-strand necklace with a central diamond clasp was commissioned by the monarch and is made from cultured pearls presented to her by the Japanese government. According to Her Majesty’s Jewel Vault, the Queen made her first state visit to Japan in 1975 and the choker was in use by the early 1980s. Queen Elizabeth wore it on several notable occasions, before loaning it to her daughter-in-law and granddaughter-in-law.

But the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral was not the first time the Duchess of Cambridge wore the gorgeous choker. She previously wore the necklace to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 70th anniversary dinner in 2017, also held at Windsor Castle, to celebrate their long-lasting marriage.

