Kate Middleton Has A Case Of Puppy Love As She Hangs With Prince William

Kate Middleton was feeling nostalgic with some furry friends this weekend!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the mountain region of Lake District on Sunday (where Kate used to spend a lot of time as child) to meet with local farmers and help with the sheep shearing and other seasonal duties.

In a note posted during the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this month, Kate, 37, mentioned that Lake District was a vacation spot where she loved to go “boulder hopping” as a kid.

Before joining the farmers in the seasonal job of shearing the local sheep herds, William and Kate met with local organizations like the mountain rescue service, the drug advisory group, and with young mental health first aiders.

As a former air ambulance and air-sea rescue helicopter pilot, the Prince is passionate about supporting rescue teams on the British hillside. But, Kate has been dedicated to tackling addiction and family welfare in recent months.

After a reception at Keswick’s Moot Hall, the royals greeted crowds that were gathered in the Market Square. Along their walk, Kate bent down to pet a few dogs in her path – proving she is definitely a dog person, BTW!

The Duchess was dressed down in an olive-colored tracker jacket with a pair of black pants and her brown hiking boots for the laid back visit.

A day prior, Kate and the rest of the royal family got all dressed up for the Trooping The Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Kate looked primped and ready for summer in a pale-yellow ensemble with a matching hat as she held Prince Louis.

