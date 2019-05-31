Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Cut Ties From Charity Foundation With Kate & Prince William

WATCH: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Team Up For New Mental Health Service



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have cut ties from their joint charity venture with Kate Middleton and Prince William!

The Royal Foundation, which is one of the final strings holding the “fab four” together, has been severed following the couples’ decision to go their separate ways.

This division comes just months after Meghan and Harry moved in to their own royal household at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who reside at Kensington Palace.

Royal aides pointed out to The Sun that the split does not signify that it’s the end for the foursome working on individual projects together.

But, the alleged rift between the royal brothers could be to blame for the sudden break.

“Things did get very bad between the brothers and they didn’t see each other privately for a number of months after the royal wedding,” a royal source told The Sun.

“Certainly the animosity over status, money, and Meghan meant that the spilt in their joint households had to be brought forward much more quickly than anticipated, so perhaps it was inevitable that their joint charity had to be split too,” the source added.

The source suggested that the separation has been healthy for the brothers and has allowed the two households to pursue different projects within the Monarchy.

“Meghan and Harry want to do things differently to William and Kate,” the source said to The Sun. “William is the future King and so is sometimes restricted in what he can do.”

No official changes have been made, but the next Royal Foundation meeting on June 19 is expected to confirm the split.

