Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana With Bond Premiere Fashion

Kate Middleton seems to be paying tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in a sweet way.

The royal stepped out on Tuesday to attend the premiere of “No Time To Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London, dazzling in a chic glittering gold Jenny Packham gown.

Which looks similar to the gown Princess Diana wore back in 1985 when she attended the James Bond “A View To A Kill” premiere. The late royal looked stunning that night in a gold lamé Bruce Oldfield look.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been known to make style tributes to Diana over the years.

She has rocked everything from polka dot dresses that were a nod to one of Diana’s famous looks to showing love to her late mother-in-law while debuting Prince Louis alongside Prince William in a red dress that looks similar to the outfit Diana wore when debuting Prince Harry.

Kate isn’t the only member of the royal family who has paid tribute to Diana with her sartorial choices – Meghan Markle has also been known to channel Diana with her fashion.

Just over the weekend, the former “Suits” star stepped out at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York City’s central park, where she was photographed accessorizing with a Dior Lady D-Lite bag, which was a favorite of Diana’s.

On top of that, the Duchess of Sussex also was seen wearing Princess Diana’s gold Cartier Tank Française watch over the weekend as well.

