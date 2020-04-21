Kate Middleton, Prince William And More Royal Family Members Wish Queen Elizabeth A Happy 94th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 94th birthday this year but it won’t be in the royal traditional, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But that’s not stopping members of the Royal Family from celebrating with sweet birthday tributes on social media.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo on Twitter along with the caption, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday today!”

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/X1ZUvtsRgn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2020

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall included a photo compilation of The Queen from their Clarence House Twitter account.

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/ycTa0i00VY — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 21, 2020

The Royal Family’s official Twitter account thanked everyone for their kind birthday messages and also shared a video compilation of unearthed footage from the Royal Collection Trust. The black and white home movies show The Queen as a young child along with her sister Princess Margaret. As she gets older theirs sweet video of the sisters dancing together.

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉 🎥 In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

Even though there won’t be any big celebrations in-person, Prince William shared in an interview with Kate Middleton that they have been keeping in touch with family through video calls.

He told the BBC, “We’ve been talking to all the family online, and it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. But as you can imagine the younger generation are more tech savvy, but only just. I think we’re getting there now. I think the family are getting a little more used to being able to contact each other and press the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”

The monarch requested that her traditional birthday gun salute be called off for the first time in 68 years, according to multiple reports. A Buckingham Palace official told Harper’s Bazaar UK the event was cancelled because the Queen thought it wouldn’t be appropriate given the current coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe. Elizabeth is currently quarantined at Windsor Castle with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, as the rest of the royal family remains isolated at their various residences.

