Kate Middleton & Prince William Join Dua Lipa & More For Mental Health Message

Kate Middleton and Prince William are teaming up with celebrities to send an important message about mental health.

The royals joined Dua Lipa, David Tennant, Harry Kane, Anthony Joshua and more to deliver a radio broadcast to mark the start of Mental Health Week in the UK. The message was played to nearly 20 million people across the country and touched on the importance of taking care of one’s mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Heads Together, the royal couple’s mental health initiative, shared a video version of the message on their Instagram account.

“Today is the first day of #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, and right now, 20 million people across the country are being connected by the #MentalHealthMinute,” the caption began. Listen to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, @england captain @harrykane, @anthonyjoshua, @DuaLipa, and David Tennant as they join forces with some incredible supporters and volunteers from our charity partners to spread the important message that no matter how isolated you might be feeling, you are not alone – we are all connected.”

“Take this moment to reach out to someone – let them know how you’re feeling and ask them how they are too. Remember that if you want to talk but aren’t sure where to turn, our charity partners are there for you with different services available all day, every day. You can click the link in our bio for more.”

Boxing star Anthony Joshua began the address. “This is a significant moment. Almost every radio station in the country is broadcasting this message. You are connected to 20 million people by the power of radio for this year’s Mental Health Minute.”

“We’re living through a time which is taking its toll on everyone in different ways. We can all feel scared, alone and confused,” added “New Rules” singer Dua Lipa.

“That’s okay,” actor David Tennant added. “Right now, we all need each other more than ever. And in the weeks and months ahead of us, we will all have an important role to play in being there for one another.”

Then, it was time for the special message from the royals. “We’re all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you’re feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let’s join together across the UK and reach out to someone,” Prince William said in the broadcast. Kate added, “If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message.”

The message set the stage for the launch of the royal couple’s new social media initiative for Heads Together, an organization started by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside Prince Harry to end stigmas against mental health. The initiative is launching the Heads Together Wellbeing Guides on Monday afternoon, which will contain a series of guides from trusted resources on how to best cope with mental health in the current times.

The guides will be sorted into three categories: a Guide to Talking, A Guide to Self-Care, and a Guide to Kindness.