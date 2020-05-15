Prince William Shares Uplifting Message For Christchurch Muslim Community A Year After Mass Shooting

Prince William joined a Zoom call with members of the Muslim community in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday. The Prince delivered an uplifting message to the people he met a year prior, soon after a gunman targeted the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques in the area.

“Reconnecting with members of the Christchurch Muslim community 🇳🇿 The Duke of Cambridge spoke to Imams and representatives from the Al-Noor and Linwood mosques about how their community is doing, 14 months on from the terrorist attacks in March 2019,” the caption read in part.

“Having met Imam Alani Lateef, Imam Gamal Fouda and Farid Ahmad last year in New Zealand, he was reunited virtually with them all on yesterday’s call. Visit the Royal Family YouTube page to see more from their conversations.”

The video opened with the Prince using a traditional Arabic greeting that means “peace be upon you.”

“As-salamu alaykum everybody!” The 37-year-old began the call. “I’m honored and glad that we’ve been able to find this time to get all of us on a call to reconnect after a year.”

The video then cuts to images of the Prince meeting survivors of the Christchurch shooting back in April 2019. William had traveled to New Zealand on behalf of his grandmother a month after the tragic attacks took place, and laid wreaths at the site of the shootings in honor of the victims.

“I’m really proud of all of you and the whole community and the New Zealand government of how you have all dealt with such an atrocity,” the Prince concluded the vide. “You are a role model, you really are an example of how something so tragic can be negotiated with an utmost of grace and dignity.”