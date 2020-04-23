Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Adorable BTS Pic From Prince Louis’ Photoshoot

Happy Birthday, Prince Louis!

The little royal turns two on Thursday, and the Prince’s proud parents celebrated the occasion with five new photos taken by Kate Middleton herself! The sweet images showed Louis sporting a cute blue-and-white gingham shirt in the pics, showing off a cheeky grin and side-parted hairdo along with colorful rainbow handprints.

Now, the royal family has released a behind-the-scenes photo from the day that all parents can relate to—Prince Louis with paint smeared all over his face!

“Instagram vs Reality,” the caption read in part. “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April.”

Louis isn’t the only Cambridge kiddo who’s gotten a personalized photo shoot courtesy of his talented mom. Kate has loved snapping her own family pics for years! She’s been behind the camera for Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s past birthday photos too.

Louis’ special day follows his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, turning 94 on April 21. Though the family can’t celebrate in person together for the time being, Kate and William shared with the BBC recently that video chats have been a great way for all the royals to stay in touch amid self-isolation.

Many of the royal family also took to social media to wish the young Prince a happy birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall’s official Instagram account shared an adorable photo of Louis being cradled by his grandfather, Prince Charles.

“A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales,” the caption read. The caption also credited none other than the Duchess of Cambridge as the photographer, meaning Kate herself snapped this photo as well!

The Queen’s official Twitter account also shared the photos of Louis playing with paint alongside a happy birthday message to the toddler.

Happy Birthday to Prince Louis 🎈 🎂HRH is The Queen’s seventh great-grand child. Today he turns two! The photos below were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month. https://t.co/kqMMsU2BYN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2020

“Happy Birthday to Prince Louis. HRH is The Queen’s seventh great-grand child. Today he turns two!”

Prince Louis is actually the Queen’s sixth grandchild, born in-between his older sister Charlotte and shortly before his cousin, Lena Tindall. Her Majesty has eight great-grandchildren in total.

Sending well wishes to the royal family on Louis’ big day!