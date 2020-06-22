Kate Middleton Shows Off Brand New Hairstyle During Surprise Appearance With Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Quarantine style is looking good on Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge joined Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for a surprise appearance in support of children’s hospices and bringing awareness to how they care for kids and their families.

The two royals joined forced to express their gratitude to thank people who have been supporting families in hospice care, especially during this difficult time.

On the call, royal-watchers noticed Kate showing off a brand new look, sleek straight tresses instead of her normally bouncy style. She wore her hair parted to one side and, as usual, she still had her glossy glow.

And while the style moment was important…. So was Kate’s message with Camilla. In their first joint video call, Kate and Camilla chatted with family members that have been supported by their patronages, Kate’s East Anglia Children’s Hospices, and Camilla’s patronages, Children’s Hospice South West and Helen & Douglas House.

“Thank you all for zooming in,” Camilla began the call by saying, before sharing how she felt on her first visit to a children’s hospice. “I have to admit I was filled with a certain amount of trepidation,” she said, “because I wasn’t sure what I was going to find. When I arrived I was totally amazed by what I found, the feeling of warmth and laughter and happiness.” She also described the nurses and carers as the “most wonderful people.”

Kate, 38, spoke with the Delf family, who lost their son Fraser, 9, earlier this year, how they were coping. Mom Carla told her they have “up and down days. I think we found it extremely hard in lockdown not being able to have our family and our friends because it’s not the same doing it via Zoom calling.”

Carla also praised the help they received from EACH, describing the staff as “amazing people.” Fraser’s brother Stuie, 13, has been fundraising for the charity in Fraser’s memory, running 5 km every day after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising efforts.

Kate and Camilla’s visit was definitely an important one, and also marks the latest in their efforts to connect with citizens. Kate and Will made their first public appearance earlier this month, as well.

