Kate Middleton Snuck Into Pub To Socialize With Parents Using Secret Entrance Originally Created For Prince Harry (Reports)

Kate Middleton reportedly joined other parents for a rare night out and was able to swiftly sneak into the pub thanks to a secret entrance that was apparently created for her brother-in-law Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited The Hollywood Arms pub in October for an annual “meet and greet” event held for parents of children who have just joined the Thomas’s School in Battersea, according to the Daily Mail.

Since Princess Charlotte just joined her big brother Prince George at the school in September, it was a perfect event for the mom-of-two to attend.

The group of parents reportedly used a private room called The Boulevard Bar for the get-together and thanks to a secret entrance the Duchess was able to sneak in without anyone noticing, sources told the DailyMail.

The report adds that she was able to use a door in an alley at the back of the pub and with just one security detail, Kate apparently was able to kick back a few drinks and socialize with other parents.

During Prince Harry’s days of frequenting pubs and going out, the secret entrance was originally created for him, sources told The DailyMail.

The Hollywood Arms pub is in the London neighborhood of Chelsea filled with pubs and restaurants. William and Kate were often spotted there when they first started dating.