Kate Middleton Takes Over Major Royal Role From The Queen After 65 Years

Kate Middleton’s responsibilities as a royal are growing.

The Queen has passed on her role as Royal Patron of Family Action to the Duchess of Cambridge. The Queen handled the patronage for the last 65 years, providing support for families in need.

The mom of three is commemorating the start of her new role by visiting Peterley Manor Farm to join Christmas activities with families and children who are being supported by Family Action. Kate wore a festive red puffer coat and green sweater for the event where she helped make holiday decorations inside the “Elves Enchanted Forest.”

Over the last 8 years Kate has been meeting with various charities and organizations so this seems like a natural extension of the work she was already doing.

“This new patronage aligns with Her Royal Highness’ longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives,” a statement said announcing the new patronage.

Family Action was created in 1869 and The Queen took over the role in 1953 from Queen Mary. Now the organization focuses on financial hardship, mental health and emotional wellbeing, social isolation, parenting challenges, domestic abuse and substance abuse.

“I have seen The Duchess’s passionate support for disadvantaged families first hand and have been impressed by her leadership in understanding and promoting the vital importance of the Early Years,” Chief Executive of Family Action David Holmes said.

Kate recently mingled with world leaders at The Queen’s NATO reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 3rd while her husband Prince William was absent amid this tour across Kuwait and Oman.

The Duchess is “finding her voice” in the monarchy, a source told People magazine adding that she’s growing more comfortable as she and William prepare to take the throne one day.

