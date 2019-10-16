Kate Middleton Wears Same Traditional Hat As Princess Diana During Pakistan Royal Tour

It’s day three of Prince William and Princess Kate’s five-day tour of Pakistan! The royals kicked off the day with a visit to Chitral in the Hindu Kush—a region the Prince’s late mother also toured.

Much of the visit mirrored that of Diana’s in 1991. Kate was gifted a traditional Chitrali hat she wore throughout the visit, just as Diana had done nearly three decades prior. The hats are customarily meant for men but the two women were gifted them as esteemed VIP visitors.

Kate wasn’t the only one donning traditional clothing for the visit. Prince William was also gifted a hat as well as a long white embossed coat, which he wore over his button-own and slacks.

The duo also received an especially sentimental gift; a book of photos commemorating Princess Diana’s 1991 visit.

The royals’ trip to the Hindu Kush—where they were shown firsthand the effects climate change has on the regions glaciers—wasn’t the only moment filled with memories of Diana. The entirety of the whirlwind tour has echoes of the late Princess, from Kate’s fashion choices to the couple’s meeting with the Prime Minister, a close friend of Diana.

Earlier in the week, Kate’s royal blue traditional kurta was compared to that of Princess Diana’s. She seems to be taking multiple notes from her late mother-in-law’s style book, as she showed off her silver earrings in a different outfit much as Diana famously did.