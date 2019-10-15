Prince William And Kate Middleton Visit Prime Minister Of Pakistan Who Was Close Friend Of Princess Diana

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the midst of a 5-day royal tour of Pakistan, heralding the importance of education and focusing on climate change. But one meeting may have had an even deeper meaning for the Prince.

On Tuesday, the Royals met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former international cricket star who was close personal friends with William’s mother, Princess Diana. William had even played cricket with him as a child!

For the Royal couple’s first meetings in Islamabad, Kate donned a traditional blue kurta and scarf made by a Pakistani designer. The outfit bore a striking resemblance to the outfit Princess Diana wore when she joined Imran to visit patients at a hospital during one of her visits.

In another nod to her late mother-in-law, the Princess wore a stunning light blue kurti and trousers as she stepped off the plane. The elegant outfit reminded people again of a pastel outfit Princess Diana wore on a visit to Pakistan.

What’s more, Kate made sure to show off her silver earrings, a style choice often attributed to Diana.

Diana was hugely popular in Pakistan, and she visited several times in the 90’s to help then-cricket player Imran fund a cancer hospital. Imran helped host the Princess in 1997, mere months before she died.

Since then, Pakistan’s Prime Minister has spoken out about his friendship with Diana. In the 2000 documentary “Diana: Her Last Love”, Imran revealed he was asked by Diana to act as a marriage broker between the Princess and heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan.

Hasnat was a rather reserved man who did not enjoy the press attention given to his relationship with Diana, and was reluctant to commit to her, according to multiple reports.

As someone who married outside of his culture, Imran said, perhaps he could offer assistance to the couple. At the time, Imran was married to British socialite Jemima Goldsmith. Diana’s tragic death prevented Imran’s plan from coming to fruition.

Over two decades after Diana’s untimely death, her first son and his wife met with her old friend. During the meeting, Prince William reminded the Prime Minister that decades ago the cricketer had predicted he would become leader of his country one day and in July 2018, he did.

“When I told you that I wanted to succeed [as prime minister], I didn’t realize it would take me 22 years,” Imran joked.

But the meeting wasn’t the only thing that echoed Diana’s visits—many noticed that Princess Kate’s outfits seemed similar to many that Diana wore.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s tour is set to follow a similar path to that of Diana’s tour of Pakistan in 1991. It appears the duo will keep the late Princess’ ideals—and fashion choices—at the forefront of their trip.