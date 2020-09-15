Kate Middleton Wows As She Bakes Bagels With Prince William In London Bagel Shop!

Prince William and Kate Middleton can now add bagel bakers to their royal resumes! The royal power couple headed to a London bakery, Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery, in order to visit with the neighborhood spot and learn how to make their famous treats.

The couple was on a mission to understand how COVID-19 has impacted local businesses, and made a stop at the bagel shop in addition to a full slate of engagements throughout London.

Suited up in matching red aprons, the royal couple was photographed making savory treats at the famous bagel spot, and Kate seemed to have the upper hand on her hubby.

The pair handled the dough like experts, even earning a compliment for Kate’s technique.

Kate said it was just beginner’s luck and joked about the final outcome of her baking attempt.

“Just wait until you see the aftermath! I had beginner’s luck, they are getting worse,” Kate said as she tried to manipulate the dough.

Kate handled seven-pound piles of dough, enough for 30 bagels. Baking isn’t new for the Duchess of Cambridge. While in quarantine, Kate has spent loads of time baking with her and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And the royal couple even admitted they are quite big fans of “The Great British Bake Off” host, Mary Berry.

This is the couple’s first official public outing in London since July. They have been spending most of their time outside of London at their Norfolk home since lockdown began. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the day at local businesses impacted by COVID-19. Prior to rolling up their sleeves at the bakery, the couple visited the London Bridge Jobcentre, East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre.

