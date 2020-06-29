Katharine McPhee and David Foster Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are celebrating a year of marriage! The 36-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram this Sunday to share her joy over a year of wedded bliss.

“A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life,” she wrote alongside a series of photos from their wedding day. She continued, “I love you. Here’s to the future!”

Katharine also took an opportunity to gush over her gorgeous Zac Posen wedding gown, adding, “(Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life – this dreamy dress! 😂💕 thank you @ZacPosen!!).”

David, 70, also wasn’t shy about commemorating the day on social media. He shared a sweet throwback shot, writing, “happy anniversary to the love of my life!! Last summer at the beautiful Miramar!!”

Katharine and David were first introduced on the set of “American Idol” in 2006 when Katharine was a contestant. But sparks didn’t fly for the couple till years later after they reconnected through music. David and Katharine first started dating in 2016, and the record producer popped the question in July 2018.

The couple tied the knot in a “romantic and intimate ceremony” in London last year, where David’s daughters Erin and Sara Foster were there to help them celebrate. The marriage is Katharine’s second, and David’s fifth.

While their 35-year age difference has been scrutinized by some, Katharine isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself. Late last year, a fan tweeted, “Am I playing #DavidFoster ‘s 1992 xmas album for my entire office? Yes. Do I have no shame? Yes. The only downside is no @katharinemcphee on this album.” Katharine had a cheeky response, writing, “The recording schedule for this conflicted with my 3rd grade homework, unfortunately.”

Looks like age is nothing but a number for this happy couple!

— by Katcy Stephan