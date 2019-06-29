Katharine McPhee Debuts Her Reception Dress Hand-In-Hand With Hubby David Foster

Katharine McPhee looked like a blushing bride in a Cinderella style blue dress as she left her wedding reception with hubby David Foster on Saturday!

The newlyweds tied the knot at the St. Yeghiche Armenian Apostolic Church in Kensington just 11 months after getting engaged.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Katharine McPhee and David Foster seen leaving their wedding reception at 25 Albermarle St . Mayfair on June 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by GORC/GC Images)

On Saturday evening, Katharine and David left their wedding reception at 25 Albermarle St, Mayfair hand-in-hand as they beamed with love!

The “Waitress” star was wearing a silky blue strapless gown with a silver sandal while her new hubby wore a sharp black suit and bow tie.

READ: Katharine McPhee Parties On A Boat In Mykonos Ahead Of Her Wedding To David Foster

Earlier that day, the couple both shared a glimpse at Katharine’s custom Zac Posen wedding gown on Instagram.

“I’m in the best seat,” David said in an Instagram post of Katharine smiling as she held her wedding flowers in a car.

View this post on Instagram

🎼I’m in the best seat ever!

A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on

His bride sweetly commented, “First like ❤️.”

The “American Idol” alum shared a similar shot on her Instagram Story with her mom.

READ: Katharine McPhee & David Foster Just Got Their Marriage License

This is David’s fifth marriage, his most recent being to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Yolanda Hadid, and Katharine’s second after being previously married to Nick Cokas.

Sending congrats to this beautiful couple!

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.