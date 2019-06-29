Katharine McPhee Debuts Her Reception Dress Hand-In-Hand With Hubby David Foster

Katharine McPhee looked like a blushing bride in a Cinderella style blue dress as she left her wedding reception with hubby David Foster on Saturday!

The newlyweds tied the knot at the St. Yeghiche Armenian Apostolic Church in Kensington just 11 months after getting engaged.

On Saturday evening, Katharine and David left their wedding reception at 25 Albermarle St, Mayfair hand-in-hand as they beamed with love!

The “Waitress” star was wearing a silky blue strapless gown with a silver sandal while her new hubby wore a sharp black suit and bow tie.

Earlier that day, the couple both shared a glimpse at Katharine’s custom Zac Posen wedding gown on Instagram.

“I’m in the best seat,” David said in an Instagram post of Katharine smiling as she held her wedding flowers in a car.

His bride sweetly commented, “First like ❤️.”

The “American Idol” alum shared a similar shot on her Instagram Story with her mom.

This is David’s fifth marriage, his most recent being to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Yolanda Hadid, and Katharine’s second after being previously married to Nick Cokas.

Sending congrats to this beautiful couple!