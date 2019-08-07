Katherine Schwarzenegger Reflects About ‘Strong Family’ After Cousin Saoirse Kennedy’s Funeral

Katherine Schwarzenegger is holding her loved ones close, following the death of her second cousin Saoirse Kennedy Hill.

Just a day after the funeral for the 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy was held in Massachusetts, Katherine took to Instagram to reflect on the time they spent together.

“After wiping away the tears, after the beautiful sunsets, there is always a new day,” the famous daughter of Maria Shriver, who is a niece of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, wrote.

Adding, “It’s not the big events or pretty things that hold you up at the end of the day, it’s family.”

Katherine’s mom and Saoirse were cousins, making the 29-year-old a second cousin.

Katherine continued her heartfelt post, writing, “I feel so incredibly blessed to be part of such a loving, supportive and strong family that shows up in good times and in tough times. I love each and every one of them and am so grateful to have them in my life.”

Saoirse passed away at the Kennedy compound on August 1 from a suspected drug overdose. The Kennedy family confirmed her death in a statement to the AP, saying, “Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse.”

“She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever.”

An official cause of death for Saoirse is not yet known.