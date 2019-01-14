Katherine Schwarzenegger thought Chris Pratt was a total hottie long before they even met each other! In a never-before-seen interview with Access from August 2017, Katherine admitted that she thought Chris Pratt was a bit of a hunk when she was asked which Hollywood Chris she’d be into — Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans.

At first Katherine says without hesitation, “Chris Evans.”

But moments later, she admits she’s Team Chris Pratt.

“Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately so you never know,” Katherine said with a smile.

Katherine and Chris, who didn’t even start dating until June 2018 (an entire year after this interview was filmed), are definitely meant to be if this interview is any indication! The pair announced their engagement late Sunday after a whirlwind seven-month romance.

Katherine took to Instagram on Monday to gush over her new fiancé!

Talk about manifesting your relationship goals. We’re officially calling you crystal ball Katherine now!

