Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Cassidy Is Engaged: See Her Gorgeous Ring!

Kathie Lee Gifford has another kid headed for the altar!

The former “Today” host revealed on Instagram on Nov. 17 that her 26-year-old daughter Cassidy had accepted a proposal from her boyfriend Ben Wierda.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” she wrote alongside a photo of the newly betrothed pair beaming on the night Ben popped the question.

“I am beyond the moon and stars,” Kathie continued. “Thank you, LORD!”

Cassidy’s engagement is the second big proposal the Gifford family has celebrated this year. Back in May, Kathie’s son Cody asked his college sweetheart Erika Brown to be his wife on their sixth anniversary.

Cody and Erika were both there for Cassie on her big night and posed for a post-proposal group photo.

“Congratulations to the sweet couple, B and Lil’ C! God is so good! 💕 you both,” Erika captioned the pic.

Later, the brides-to-be snapped a celebratory selfie together, both showing off their sparkling engagement rings.

Cassidy’s big news quickly spread across the internet, and many of her mom’s famous friends shared their best wishes.

“CONGRATULATIONS so so exciting!!!! 😍👏🏼🙏❤️,” Kris Jenner commented.

“Cass!!! Over the moon!!!” Kathie Lee’s longtime colleague Hoda Kotb gushed, while the “Today” show’s official Instagram account shared four orange heart emojis.

Although Kathie Lee was thrilled by Cassidy’s romantic news, it wasn’t much of a surprise! When the TV legend stopped by Access Daily mere days earlier, she hinted that her little girl was very close to getting a ring on that finger.

“Cassidy’s probably going to get pretty engaged pretty darn soon too, I got a feeling,” she teased. “They’ve known each other since they were 11 and 14, so it’s good. It’s a happy time for us.”

Congrats, Cassidy and Ben!