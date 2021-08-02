Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’ve Never Smoked!’

Kathy Griffin revealed on Monday that she has lung cancer and will be undergoing surgery to remove half of her left lung.

The 60-year-old shared on Twitter, “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

She continued writing, “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

The comedian added, “Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious.”

Kathy also encourage others to go to their doctors for check-ups, “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.”

Kathy married longtime boyfriend Randy Bick on New Year’s Day 2020. Lily Tomlin played a big role in her surprise wedding. The “Grace and Frankie” star officiated the ceremony and Lily’s wife, Jane Wagner, was also in attendance as a witness.

Kathy took to social media to announce her plans to tie the knot right after the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2020. She later tweeted, “The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes… LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!”



