Katy Perry Reveals Why She And Orlando Bloom Formed a Sober Pact: ‘Doing It Together’ Makes It ‘Easier’

Katy Perry is revealing that she formed a sober pact with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

“For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President’s Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit. I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance,” Katy told People in a new interview.

The response comes after she opened up about not drinking for three months in March.

Now, the “American Idol” judge says she’s “not really” indulging on the weeknights but will on the weekends “a little bit.”

She also explained that she took on the challenge in solidarity with the “Carnival Row” actor.

“We did this because he’s shooting a movie in London right now that’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive,” Katy told the outlet. “It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner’s doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2020, a daughter named Daisy Dove.

“I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run,” the “Roar” singer added.