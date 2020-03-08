Katy Perry Says She Hopes She’s Having A Baby Girl

Katy Perry is bumpin’ along! During her first performance since announcing her pregnancy, the singer excitedly told the crowd, “I hope it’s a girl!”

The 35-year-old singer belted out several of her hit songs, including “Firework” and “Wide Awake,” at the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday.

The pregnant songstress rocked three outfits for her performance, which coincided with International Women’s Day. First, she rocked a hot pink sequined romper embellished with giant daisies. She opted for comfort with her footwear choice, donning a pear of white sneakers.

Next, she slipped into a purple and pink girl-power themed dress, patterned with peace signs and the women’s Venus symbol. She shed that outfit to reveal a purple minidress with more Venus symbols. She accessorized the looks with pink thigh-high boots.

Katy announced her pregnancy in the music video for “Never Worn White” on Wednesday night. Following her pregnancy announcement on Wednesday, Katy took to Instagram story to update her fans, saying, “I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s… I guess that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”

Her fiancé Orlando Bloom seems to be just as excited as his lady love—he sweetly captioned a photo of Katy, “my babies blooming.”

— by Katcy Stephan