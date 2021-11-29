Keira Knightley, Her Husband and Their Two Daughters Have Covid-19

Keira Knightley just revealed that her husband and her two young daughters have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The ”Silent Night” star shared the news while doing an interview with Stella Magazine to promote her upcoming film when she mentioned that she is quarantining with her family after they came down with Covid.

“I’ve got COVID and I’m feeling pretty rubbish,” Keira said before revealing that her husband, James Righton, tested positive but is asymptomatic.

“[He is] being very smug about it,” she joked. “He is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not.”

The 36-year-old actress’ two daughters, 6-year-old Edie and 2-year-old Delilah also have Covid but are now recovering.

Keira also shared how strange it was to be filming “Silent Night” in February 2020 right before the pandemic. The movie takes place during an apocalyptic environment disaster and some scenes were reminiscent to what happened after there were supermarket shortages.

“We were filming scenes about the shops running out of food at the same time as the news was becoming full of stories that all of the toilet paper had gone,” Knightley said, adding that the surreal similarity was “incredibly strange for everyone.”

She also believes that her upcoming film should “come with a warning.” Explaining to the magazine, “Because now everybody is coming to the film with a lived experience,” Keira said. “Hopefully not as horrific as this one, but it has suddenly become a lot more raw.”



Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!