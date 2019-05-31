Meryl Streep Shushes Nicole Kidman When She Accidentally Dropped Hints On ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

WATCH: ‘Big Little Lies’ Cast Talk ‘Newbie’ Meryl Streep Joining Their Family & Teasing Her On Set



Nicole Kidman may have broken a cardinal rule along the “Big Little Lies” press tour – NO. SPOILERS.

On Wednesday, members of the “Big Little Lies” cast, including the Oscar-winning actress, Reese Witherspoon and their new co-star Meryl Streep, spoke on a panel ahead of the June 9 Season 2 premiere.

Nicole, who plays a domestic abuse survivor named Celeste, was asked about working with her on-screen husband Alexander Skarsgård.

“There was love, there was violence, there was shame, there was denial. There was portrayal.” Nicole began as she talked about her and Alex’s on-screen personas.

Alexander’s character (spoiler alert) was supposedly killed during an altercation in the Season 1 finale, but Nicole’s next commentary led fans to believe otherwise.

“He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season 2,” Nicole added.

Meryl (who joined the show as Perry’s mother who comes to town) then giggled and clearly gestured to her co-star to stop talking!

Nicole did her best to backpedal by saying, “He has a little bit of a part in the sense of…the basis of…okay, I’ll be quiet.”

“He didn’t abandon us. We’ll put it that way,” she added.

“Big Little Lies” newbie Meryl revealed that she didn’t even read the script before signing on to the show.

“It was the greatest thing on TV,” the three-time Oscar winner said about the first season.

“Big Little Lies” Season 2 premieres June 9 on HBO.

