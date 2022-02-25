Keith Urban Reveals His & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Faith, 11, Has ‘A Great Musical Ear’

It seems like artistic talent runs in the Kidman-Urban family!

According to proud dad Keith Urban, his and Nicole Kidman‘s two daughters – 13-year-old Sunday and 11-year-old Faith – are each pretty gifted when it comes to their creative passions.

The country crooner told ABC Audio that Faith has already shown an amazing aptitude for music.

“[She] has a great musical ear,” he shared. “I can tell ’cause she’ll hear a melody and go to the little piano and figure it out by singing it and matching the notes and stuff.”

Faith’s older sister, meanwhile, is more drawn to visual media.

“Sunday, I think, has always been interested in filming and making little stories with her little iPad,” Keith said. “Even when she was 5, 6 years old, she liked to film with her iPad. Kids from the neighborhood will come over for play dates, and I tell you, immediately, they will be roped into being in these mini-movies that she makes. They’ve got to learn their parts and everything.”

The “Wild Hearts” singer added, “It would be great if [Sunday] continues [making movies], ’cause I think she’s a storyteller — a good storyteller.”

Earlier this month, Nicole told the co-hosts of “The View” that Sunday’s directorial eye was helpful as she geared up for her Oscar-nominated performance as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

“When I was preparing, they were my audience. So I’d sit them on the couch, and I’d [get into character], and they’d be like … ‘You’ve got a lot more work to do,'” the Best Actress nominee shared. “[It’s] interesting, because my daughter wants to be a director as well … She’s got that eye, and she’s watching.”

Nicole said that Keith’s well-honed ear came in handy while she was mastering Lucy’s iconic voice.

“Sound is so important to him, so he can hear, and I was checking always the voice and the tone of the voice with him,” she said, adding that the Academy Award recognition “feels incredibly shared as a family.”

